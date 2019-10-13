Clint Fillinger, photojournalist who served for 52 years and retired at FOX6, inducted into Silver Circle

Frost advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday

MILWAUKEE — On Sunday, Oct. 13, a FOX6 veteran was honored for more than 50 years of service.

Clint Fillinger was accepted into the Silver Circle — an honor bestowed to journalism professionals who have worked in Wisconsin for 25 years or more.

Fillinger started working at TV6 in 1967. He worked at FOX6 until he retired in November 2016.

He now serves Milwaukee as a downtown ambassador.

