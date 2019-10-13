‘Doga,’ or yoga with dogs, new this year at annual Brady Street Pet Parade

MILWAUKEE — Brady Street on Milwaukee’s east side was packed with pets of all breeds, shapes, and sizes Sunday, Oct. 13 for the annual Pet Parade!
There were a variety of contests, including best costume, best tail wagging, and even a lookalike contest between pets and their owners.
The event also featured a pet blessing, prizes from Fromm Family Foods, sidewalk sales, giveaways, bobbing for hot dogs, pet photo ops, and free goodie bags for all.
New this year was “Doga,” or yoga with dogs, where participants were able to practice downward dog with their furry friends.
All registrations benefited the Wisconsin Humane Society.
