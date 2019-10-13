Frost advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday

‘Doga,’ or yoga with dogs, new this year at annual Brady Street Pet Parade

Posted 6:58 pm, October 13, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Brady Street on Milwaukee’s east side was packed with pets of all breeds, shapes, and sizes Sunday, Oct. 13 for the annual Pet Parade!

There were a variety of contests, including best costume, best tail wagging, and even a lookalike contest between pets and their owners.

The event also featured a pet blessing, prizes from Fromm Family Foods, sidewalk sales, giveaways, bobbing for hot dogs, pet photo ops, and free goodie bags for all.

New this year was “Doga,” or yoga with dogs, where participants were able to practice downward dog with their furry friends.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

All registrations benefited the Wisconsin Humane Society.

CLICK HERE to learn more about events in the Brady Street area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.