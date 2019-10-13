‘Doga,’ or yoga with dogs, new this year at annual Brady Street Pet Parade

MILWAUKEE — Brady Street on Milwaukee’s east side was packed with pets of all breeds, shapes, and sizes Sunday, Oct. 13 for the annual Pet Parade!

There were a variety of contests, including best costume, best tail wagging, and even a lookalike contest between pets and their owners.

The event also featured a pet blessing, prizes from Fromm Family Foods, sidewalk sales, giveaways, bobbing for hot dogs, pet photo ops, and free goodie bags for all.