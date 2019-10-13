‘Providing support:’ Strong Baby Sabbath aims to reduce the high infant mortality rate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — It’s a significant problem affecting our city. Nearly 100 babies born in Milwaukee did not make it to their first birthday last year. The city is trying to help the people most susceptible to infant mortality.

Singing and worshipping, dedicated to the Lord and also taking care of each other.

“We do care for our community,” said Evelyn Merriett, Church Health Ministry.

New Covenant Baptist Church, one of the many Strong Baby Sanctuaries, is helping with a problem that’s plauging our city.

“African American babies are three times more likely to die before their first birthday as white babies,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “We are looking for every way we can do reduce the infant mortality rate.”

Mayor Barrett visited congregations Sunday morning, sharing the startling statistic and message of awareness.

“Some of it has to do with providing support,” said Mayor Barrett. “Emotional support, physical support for young women who are going to be mothers.”

That’s where this partnership comes in.

“We participated a number of times by donating money or helping with the baby outreach when they need supplies and things like that,” said Merriett.

Things that one mother, Mariah Galarza, knows can make all the difference.

“That is exactly what God would want us to do,” said Galarza.

Combining support to young women and their families along with education, the initiative aimed at preventing the main causes of infant deaths: premature births and unsafe sleeping environments.

“I know it’s making a difference,” said Merriett. “We have to continue to support this initiative. Young women, mothers and babies really need us.”

For more information on the strong baby sanctuaries in your area or city and resources for infants and mothers, click HERE.