Frost advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday

Hit-and-run: Police say occupants fled on foot after vehicle crashed into building

Posted 5:50 pm, October 13, 2019, by
Hit-and-run near Holton and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were on the scene of a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13 near Holton Street and Locust Street.

It happened just before 1 p.m.

Police said a driver lost control and struck a building in the area before the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

An investigation was underway into the cause of the crash, and police were seeking those who were in the vehicle at the time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.