Hit-and-run: Police say occupants fled on foot after vehicle crashed into building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were on the scene of a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13 near Holton Street and Locust Street.

It happened just before 1 p.m.

Police said a driver lost control and struck a building in the area before the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

An investigation was underway into the cause of the crash, and police were seeking those who were in the vehicle at the time.