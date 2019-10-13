Milwaukee police investigating 2 shootings that left 2 injured

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place Sunday morning, Oct. 13.

The first shooting happened shortly around midnight near 14th and Scott. The victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen that was not life-threatening.

Around 2:13 a.m., a 20-year-old man was struck near 13th and Euclid. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are still searching for suspects.

