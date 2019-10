× MPD squad en route to the hospital involved in crash with citizen vehicle in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — A Milwaukee Police Department squad was involved in a crash Saturday night, Oct. 13 near North Avenue and Wauwatosa Avenue.

Wauwatosa police said the squad had its lights and sirens activated when the crash happened, involving a citizen vehicle.

The incident was described by police as a T-bone crash.

The MPD squad was headed to Froedtert Hospital at the time.