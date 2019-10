× Police: 41-year-old man shot, wounded near Port Washington Avenue and Abert Place

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old man was shot and wounded near Port Washington Avenue and Abert Place Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13.

It happened around 3 p.m.

Police said the victim suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation, and police were seeking the shooter.