Police: 58-year-old man struck by vehicle, killed in hit-and-run in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 58-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Pleasant Prairie Sunday night, Oct. 13.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on State Highway 165/104th Street west of State Highway 32/Sheridan Road.

Police said CPR and other life-saving efforts were attempted, but the victim died at the scene.

According to witnesses, the vehicle that struck the pedestrian left westbound on State HIghway 165.

Police said investigators were looking for a small sedan-type vehicle with front passenger-side damage, missing it’s front passenger side hubcap or wheel cover, with damage to the windshield and passenger side A-pillar area. The vehicle also had a black car bra covering the front end, a portion of which was left at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.