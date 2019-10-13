LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 1, 2002: (FILE PHOTO) A Caltrans freeway sign over Interstate 5 flashes "child abduction 1 800 TELL CHP" in addition to the description of a suspect's vehicle as part part the statewide "Amber Alert" program August 1, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Signs all across the state were used in the search for 17-year-old Jaqueline Marris and 16-year-old Tamera Brooks, who were kidnapped at gunpoint around 1 a.m. as they sat in seperate cars with male friends near Quartz Hill, west of Palmdale, California, according to sheriffs officers. Hours later an animal control officer in Kern County tipped Kern County sheriffs who shot Roy Ratliff to death during a rescue of the girls. U.S. President George W. Bush signed the Protect Act of 2003, or the Amber Alert legislation, during a Rose Garden ceremony April 30, 2003 in Washington, DC. The Amber Alert system notifies the public of child abductions in the critical early hours of the crime. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Police: Girl, 3, kidnapped from Alabama birthday party
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a birthday party in Alabama.
Police issued an Amber Alert late Saturday after someone in a dark SUV grabbed Kamille McKinney while she was outside with friends about 8:30 p.m. and drove away.
The alert says Kamille, whose family calls her “Cupcake,” is 3-feet (91-centimeres) tall and weighs 60 pounds (27 kilograms). She was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt and had yellow, white and blue bows in her hair.
Birmingham Deputy Chief Scott Praytor told Al.com that investigators are asking any homes or businesses in the Avondale area near the Tom Brown Village public housing complex to share surveillance camera footage with police.
Praytor says there is no indication the kidnapping is an issue over child custody.