These 3 female athletes are young, powerful, and they just made history

STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles. Coco Gauff. Brigid Kosgei. You’ll want to remember their names. This trio of female athletes just had quite a weekend.

One flipped her way to becoming the most decorated gymnast ever. One served her way to becoming the youngest tennis titlist in 15 years. And one ran really fast for 26.2 miles to smash a world record.

Let’s celebrate these remarkable young women in their respective sports.

Simone Biles just earned more medals than any gymnast — ever

As an Olympic champion, Biles is already ranked among the best of the best in gymnastics.

Her record-breaking 24th medal win at the world championships on Sunday solidified her GOAT status, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time, male or female.

Biles surpassed the record held by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo, who had a career total of 23 medals in world championships.

But she didn’t stop at 24. Biles went on to win a 25th medal — another gold — in the floor exercise.

Coco Gauff just became the youngest pro tennis champion in 15 years

Gauff didn’t have the best start to her WTA tournament in Linz, Austria. But she came out on top in the end — AND became the youngest to do it in 15 years.

Although she lost in the qualifying rounds, the 15-year-old tennis phenom got another chance after a player pulled out with an injury.

Gauff then made it to the final, where she defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Nicole Vaidisova had been the youngest WTA winner since 2004, when she won her first title.

Brigid Kosgei just shattered a world marathon record

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei not only won the Chicago Marathon for the second year in a row, but she broke the women’s world marathon record.

Kosgei ran 26.2 miles in 2 hours, 14 minutes and 4 seconds.

That’s a full 81 seconds faster than the previous record, held for 16 years by Britain’s Paula Radcliffe.

The two champions posed for a photo at the finish line.