‘We always have fun:’ Tractor, agriculture enthusiasts visit 39th annual Pioneer Farm Days in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — Severa people in Oak Creek took a step back in time Sunday, Oct. 13 for the 39th annual Pioneer Farm Days. The event showcases life in rural America. One Wisconsinite has gone to the event all 39 years.

For 39 years, the Pioneer Farm Machinery Club hosts Pioneer Farm Days in oak Creek. The event brings rural heritage to life. This is something one club member has spent his life around.

“It’s a reunion,” said Rory Esch, Pioneer Farm Machinery Club member.

Esch hasn’t missed a show yet. Fixing old engines and tractors is a family hobby.

“I mean, if you go through your family tree, there’s probably a connection to agriculture somewhere,” said Esch.

At the show, people get a close look at agricultural machines more than 100 years old. The equipment still performs old jobs. One popular feature is an old steam tractor from 1914.

“I think they enjoy learning about it,” said Dave Chvilicek, a Pioneer Farm Machinery Club member. “It’s nice to be able to explain that to them.”

Exhibitors from all over the Midwest showcased their finest machines and tractors. Some visitors traveled for the first time to see the old-timers.

“We’re always looking for a bargain,” said Bill Dunham, who was visiting from Waukegan. “Sometimes there are things that you’ve never seen before.”

Bill Dunham, an engineer, says he enjoys watching the tractors and antique machines still working. Several international tractors were also on display this year.

“We always have fun talking to people that are interested in the things we’re interested in,” said Dunham.

Along with the tractors outside, there were also many farm toys that visitors could take a look at inside.