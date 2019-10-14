’36 delicate layers for a truly flaky and flavorful pastry:’ O&H Bakery celebrates 70 years

RACINE -- O&H Bakery in Racine is celebrating their 70th anniversary and continues to make some of the area's best Kringle. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting an inside look at the baked goods!

About O&H Bakery (website)

For over 65 years, the Olesen family has continued to use the traditional methods of Old Denmark to make our Kringle. Each Kringle takes 3 full days to make, resulting in 36 delicate layers for a truly flaky and flavorful pastry. Combine our scratch-made fillings from the finest ingredients we can find, you are certain to find a flavor suited just for you. With thirteen delectable and award-winning flavors, you'll find a favorite for everyone on your list.