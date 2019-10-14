66-year-old man charged with 5 counts of murder in shooting deaths of neighbors ‘eating dinner’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was charged in a mass shooting that killed five people at a condominium complex on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Krysztof Marek, 66, was charged with five felony counts of first-degree murder, according to police.

Marek, a retired construction worker who had lived in the building on the 6700 block of West Irving Park for 15 years, is accused of attacking his neighbors with a handgun at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

“When he walked into that neighbor’s apartment, there were four people at the table eating dinner. For reasons we don’t yet know, he opened fire on all four of those individuals, killing them all,” said CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio.

After that, police said Marek then went up to a third-floor apartment and shot another woman.

Police said the victims were a 61-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman, a 30- to 35-year-old woman, and a 40- to 45-year-old-man. They were transported to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Marek was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.