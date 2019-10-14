× Big Ten battle: Watch the Wisconsin-Ohio State game only on FOX6 on Oct. 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is slated to be one of the biggest Big Ten matchups all season — and you’ll be able to see the game only on FOX6.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 26 when Fox kicks off a college football doubleheader with Wisconsin at Ohio State. The game is set for kickoff at 11 a.m. But there’s an hour-long pregame show to build it up.

Once the Wisconsin-Ohio State game is in the rearview mirror, stick around for Texas at TCU — slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

Check it all out only on FOX6.