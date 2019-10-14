Chevy Chase to visit Milwaukee for special showing of ‘Christmas Vacation’

Posted 1:50 pm, October 14, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Riverside Theater announced a real holiday treat coming to Milwaukee this December.

The theater will be showing a special 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.” When the lights come up, that’s just the beginning — because actor Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) will be on stage for an audience Q&A session where he’ll share stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs.

Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.

The show is set for Friday evening, Dec. 27. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. — and the show commences at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Chevy and the best seats in the house are available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.