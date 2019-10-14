“Honoring the people:’ Ceremony held to rename Columbus Park to Indigenous Peoples’ Park

MILWAUKEE — Monday, Oct. 14 marked the first Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin. Milwaukee County honored the day with a renaming ceremony at Columbus Park.

For the first time, people in Wisconsin celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This, after Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order earlier this month — recognizing the importance of the Native Nations in Wisconsin.

“It’s about honoring the people who were here, the indigenous people of these lands,” said Alderman Cavalier Johnson.

In honor of that, students from Indian Community School lead a renaming ceremony — renaming Columbus Park to Indigenous Peoples’ Park.

The renaming efforts — lead by fourth grade Milwaukee students — dancing and singing as they await the reveal.

“In Milwaukee, it really is like our monument of making sure that we are standing up for truth, making sure we are replacing this false narrative,” said State Rep. David Bowen.

Smiles and applause filled the park, as people gathered under the park sign for the first time. Many excited to replace the sign with what they call justice, honesty, and honor.

“We want to know that indigenous people issues affect everyone,” said County Supervisor Felesia Martin.

In addition to the sign at the park, officials hope to plant trees that will represent each tribe in the state by the end of next year.