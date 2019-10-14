“Honoring the people:’ Ceremony held to rename Columbus Park to Indigenous Peoples’ Park

Posted 1:02 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, October 14, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Monday, Oct. 14 marked the first Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin. Milwaukee County honored the day with a renaming ceremony at Columbus Park.

Alderman Cavalier Johnson

For the first time, people in Wisconsin celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This, after Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order earlier this month — recognizing the importance of the Native Nations in Wisconsin.

“It’s about honoring the people who were here, the indigenous people of these lands,” said Alderman Cavalier Johnson.

In honor of that, students from Indian Community School lead a renaming ceremony — renaming Columbus Park to Indigenous Peoples’ Park.

The renaming efforts — lead by fourth grade Milwaukee students — dancing and singing as they await the reveal.

Indigenous Peoples’ Park

Indigenous Peoples’ Park

State Rep. David Bowen

“In Milwaukee, it really is like our monument of making sure that we are standing up for truth, making sure we are replacing this false narrative,” said State Rep. David Bowen.

Smiles and applause filled the park, as people gathered under the park sign for the first time. Many excited to replace the sign with what they call justice, honesty, and honor.

“We want to know that indigenous people issues affect everyone,” said County Supervisor Felesia Martin.

In addition to the sign at the park, officials hope to plant trees that will represent each tribe in the state by the end of next year.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.