Officials ID 43-year-old Racine woman struck by Metra train in Kenosha

Pedestrian struck by Metra train, killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Officer has identified a 43-year-old woman who was struck by a Metra train on Sunday morning, Oct. 13. She is Sarah Fugette of Racine. Investigators learned she was in Kenosha visiting family.

Pleasant Prairie police, Kenosha police, and Kenosha fire personnel responded for a pedestrian struck by a southbound Metra passenger train shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred near a wooded area just east of Sheridan Road in the City of Kenosha.

Fugette died at the scene.

Metra personnel are cooperating with investigators.

