Officials ID victim of hit-and-run crash along WIS 165 in Pleasant Prairie, suspect vehicle sought

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Officials identified on Monday, Oct. 14 the individual struck and killed on State Highway 165/104th Street in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday evening. He is 58-year-old Jeffrey Lucas.

Police are searching for the offending vehicle — thought to be a 2011-2014 Dodge Avenger with front passenger-side damage. Parts of the passenger side wheel cover or hubcap will be missing and it will have damage to the windshield and front passenger “A” pillar near the windshield. The offending vehicle may have previously had a black vehicle bra accessory attached to the front of the vehicle. That bra may now be missing or obviously damaged.

Anyone with information should contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.