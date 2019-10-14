Frost advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday

Open Record: Whose fault is this?

Posted 5:00 am, October 14, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A morning routine turned chaotic after buses show up late to pick up kids or failed to pick them up at all. Parents turned to FOX6 and the team investigated. In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire takes listeners inside the process of uncovering why students were left waiting at the bus stop and what it took to get parents, kids and administrators to talk.

In the Dinner Party Question, Jenna Sachs reveals her favorite interview that included some foul language and the former Milwaukee County Sheriff and Bryan Polcyn talks about an encounter with a man who was “quite a character.”

