× Packers, Lions square off Monday at Lambeau Field; Detroit leads 10-0

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions face their NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field on Monday, Oct. 14. The winner will hold the top spot in the division.

If the Packers win, it will be their first 3-0 start in NFC North games since 2012.

The Detroit Lions got on the board first, with a field goal in the first quarter — bringing the score to 3-0.

The #Packers' defense recovers after the 66-yard flea flicker to Golladay, holding Detroit to a 26-yard Matt Prater field goal — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 15, 2019

The Lions quickly added a touchdown, with Kerryon Johnson running the ball into the end zone. With the extra point, it was Lions 10, Packers 0 with about 6:30 left in the first quarter.

The ball was knocked out of the hands of Packers RB Aaron Jones with about 3:30 left in the first quarter, and the Lions regained possession — recovering the fumble.