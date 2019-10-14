Packers, Lions square off Monday at Lambeau Field; Detroit leads 10-0

Posted 7:28 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41PM, October 14, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions face their NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field on Monday, Oct. 14. The winner will hold the top spot in the division.

If the Packers win, it will be their first 3-0 start in NFC North games since 2012.

The Detroit Lions got on the board first, with a field goal in the first quarter — bringing the score to 3-0.

The Lions quickly added a touchdown, with Kerryon Johnson running the ball into the end zone. With the extra point, it was Lions 10, Packers 0 with about 6:30 left in the first quarter.

The ball was knocked out of the hands of Packers RB Aaron Jones with about 3:30 left in the first quarter, and the Lions regained possession — recovering the fumble.

