Police investigate string of salon burglaries in Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — An investigation is underway after a string of salon burglaries have occurred in Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties. Seven burglaries happened in Milwaukee County — three in Ozaukee County.

According to the Grafton Police Department, two nail salons were broken into early Saturday morning, Oct. 12. Cash was taken from both businesses and evidence was recovered at both scenes.

Police believe the burglaries are related to one that occurred in the Town of Cedarburg Saturday night, Oct. 12.

Officials are also investigating seven other salon break-ins in Milwaukee.