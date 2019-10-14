× Recognize them? Police seek help to ID pair suspected of stealing PlayStation 4 unit from Game Stop

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for your help to identify two individuals suspected of stealing from the GameStop store on County Line Road on Monday afternoon, Oct. 14.

Officials say the two entered the store around 12:15 p.m. and fled after taking a PlayStation 4 Pro unit.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subjects is encouraged to call Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 — reference case number 19-030743.