Car seats and Halloween costume safety

Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.

A child shouldn’t wear a puffy costume underneath a car-seat harness, because that can add space and make the harness too loose. There will be more room for the child to move during a crash, potentially even outside the protection of the car seat.

Consumer Reports advice is to have your little ghoul or goblin change into a costume after arriving at your destination.

If your child is a little older and plans to go trick-or-treating, make sure he or she can see and be seen. Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. To be safer, avoid masks that block vision, and consider face painting instead.

If you’re driving on Halloween, always watch out for children as you enter and exit driveways and alleys.

A hand-me-down costume is a great money saver, but if it’s too big your child could trip, so adjust it for a proper fit.

Don’t forget about reflective tape. Add it to costumes and bags, or give children glow sticks so they can be seen more easily on dark and spooky Halloween nights.

While they are out trick-or-treating, make sure your children always stay on sidewalks instead of walking between cars or on lawns, where there could be tripping hazards.