× ‘Curd Nerd’ revealed: Madison woman will earn $1K testing cheese curds across Wisconsin

MADISON — The job opening of all job openings has been filled.

EatStreet officials on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in a news release announced Chris Attaway, of Madison, was selected to serve as the “Curd Nerd.”

According to the release, with more than 900 applicants, selecting the Curd Nerd was almost as hard as picking Wisconsin’s best curds, but Attaway stood out with unmatched enthusiasm and an affection for all things curd: Fried, squeaky, orange, white — they’re all welcome on her cheeseboard.

EatStreet announced Attaway’s hiring Tuesday during the Curd Campaign kickoff at The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. in downtown Madison.

“Honestly, I’ve been preparing for this position all my life,” Attaway said in the news release. “This, frankly, may be the most important job in Wisconsin – or at least the coolest – and I definitely won’t disappoint. This is a calling from the curds that I’m ready to answer.”

She certainly knows a thing or two about food. After moving to Wisconsin, she launched Epicurean Chronicles, dedicated to her exploration of Wisconsin’s historical cuisine.

During the “Curd Campaign,” Attaway will take over EatStreet’s social channels, taking the helm on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Attaway and the EatStreet Curd Campaign will hit the road beginning Wednesday, Oct. 16 for a 10-day tour:

Oct. 16: Milwaukee, Janesville

Oct. 17: Monroe

Oct. 18-19: Madison

Oct. 20: Green Bay

Oct. 21: Appleton

Oct. 22: Appleton/Oshkosh/Fond du Lac

Oct. 24: Wausau

Oct. 25: Eau Claire

The Curd Campaign will post details of each stop prior to arriving, so fans can join in on the fun.