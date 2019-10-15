Curdis Is in a Crunch Sweepstakes: Culver’s celebrates guest favorite on National Cheese Curd Day

MILWAUKEE — While Culver’s guests can enjoy the warm, buttery crunch that gives way to the gooey, cheesy center of a freshly made Wisconsin Cheese Curd any day, there’s one day when they’re encouraged to really celebrate one of the most popular items on Culver’s menu: National Cheese Curd Day.

To make National Cheese Curd Day even more special, Culver’s is giving away a year of free Wisconsin Cheese Curds during its Curdis Is in a Crunch Sweepstakes. In addition to the grand prize, Curdis swag — sweatshirts, socks and travel mugs — will be given out as daily prizes.

The sweepstakes runs through Oct. 31, and guests can enter at culvers.com/curdcrunch.

