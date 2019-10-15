Driver arrested for 6th OWI offense on I-43 SB near Rosedale Avenue

MILWAUKEE — A driver was arrested for OWI, sixth offense on I-43 southbound near Rosedale Avenue.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on security patrol stopped to assist the driver of what appeared to be a disabled vehicle, who was walking away from the vehicle.

MCSO officials identified the driver as Eloy Mena, and said he displayed signs of impairment while talking with deputies. He subsequently performed poorly during field sobriety testing. A breath test revealed a result of .205.

He was arrested on a felony charge of OWI, sixth offense, which carries a 10-year sentence if convicted.