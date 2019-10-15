Former Fort Worth officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson refuses to speak with detectives

FORT WORTH, Texas — Detectives watched body camera footage and heard an 8-year-old boy tell them how Atatiana Jefferson died, but the officer who shot her has not shared his side of the story.

Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, was charged with murder after Jefferson was shot and killed through her window. He was arrested and released from jail within hours on Monday, Oct. 14 after posting a $200,000 bond.

Jim Lane, a Fort Worth attorney who is representing Dean, declined to comment on the case.

Here’s what was revealed from his arrest warrant:

Jefferson heard noises and pulled a gun from her purse

The 28-year-old woman was playing video games with her nephew in the back bedroom of the home when they heard noises coming from outside, the document says.

She then pulled her handgun from her purse, her nephew told police, and raised it. She was pointing it toward the window when she was shot and fell to the ground.

It’s unclear how much time passed before Jefferson was shot or whether the nephew heard the officer’s voice.

The former officer is not cooperating with detectives

Dean declined to speak with investigators since Saturday, Oct. 12, the warrant stated.

He first refused to be interviewed by the detectives in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and his attorneys told police that he was going to provide a written statement at a later date, according to the document.

In most police shootings, officers give an oral or written statement about what happened for an internal investigation, either immediately after the shooting or within 72 hours.

As Dean resigned from his job at the police department on Monday, he also declined to provide a written statement, the affidavit stated.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus confirmed that Dean was not cooperating.

“I cannot tell you what he felt. He did not give a statement,” Kraus said.

Other responding officer could not share many details

The second officer responding to Jefferson’s home, Officer C. A. Darch, was with Dean when he went into the backyard.

During the shooting, Darch could only see Jefferson’s face through the window because Dean was standing between her and the house, the warrant said.

Body camera video showed Dean approaching the window and firing a single shot, but it did not show Darch within eyesight of her colleague.

CNN was attempting to reach Darch for comment.

Jefferson’s father speaks out

Meanwhile, Jefferson’s father described her death senseless.

Marquis Jefferson woke up Saturday morning to find out his only daughter had died.

“Her mother called me yesterday morning,” said Jefferson. “She says, ‘Tay was shot.’ I mean, it’s senseless. My daughter was 28. My daughter was 28 years old. Had her whole life in front of her.”

Around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12, Fort Worth police arrived at Jefferson’s house for a welfare check after her neighbor called them concerned that her front door was open.

“I have nothing against the neighbor,” Marquis said. “If you see something going on at my house with my daughter, you need to call police, but it’s the way that the police acted. You have to know that was somebody’s daughter. Somebody loved her and there was a better way. It didn’t have to be like that.”

Although still processing his daughter’s death, Marquis said he was thankful for their final words.

“I texted her,” said Jefferson. “I said I loved her and she texted me back and said, ‘I love you, too.'”

He shared that the two held a very special bond.

“When she was growing up, I read to her a lot,” said Jefferson. “I bought her a lot of books. Oh, she loved to read all the time. Her mother would tell me, ‘She’s in there reading, reading, reading.’”

Reading fueled her passion for learning and guided her to a pre-med degree from Xavier University. Up until her death, she was working in pharmaceutical equipment sales, saving up for medical school.

Jefferson’s step-mother, Noella Jefferson, said her step-daughter had hopes, dreams and aspirations.

“We lost her for no reason,” Noella said. “We’ve seen many cases like this, where you think someone had learned from it, but we think there’s a low learning curve here for the police department and we need to see how can we make it better.”

She added that the department needs to advance their training, so no other family has to go through this.

“Unlike Botham Jean, I don’t want no hug. That’s my one and only daughter,” Marquis said. “I’ll never forget that.”

Jefferson’s father also mentioned a donation page was set up in his daughter’s honor, but he said he had not been contacted about it and would be paying for his daughter’s funeral with his own money.