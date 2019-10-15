× Franklin police: 7-year-old found vaping at Franklin elementary school

FRANKLIN — Franklin police on Tuesday, Oct. 15 confirmed for FOX6 News they were notified of an incident in which a 7-year-old was found vaping at an elementary school on Oct. 8.

Police said school officials at Country Dale Elementary School notified police after the child apparently took the vaping device from his mother’s purse.

Child Protective Services officials took the child to a hospital.

No charges were filed against the mother.