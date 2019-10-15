× Green Bay Packers finish run of home games with battle against Oakland Raiders

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers take on the Oakland Raiders to finish off a run of five home games in the first seven weeks of the season, the most home contests for Green Bay in the first seven games of a season since 1978 when it also played five at home (not including the 1987 strike year).

According to Packers.com, Sunday starts a stretch of three straight games against AFC West teams, the first time the Packers have had three straight games against AFC teams since playing the AFC West in 2003 in Weeks 15-17.

Dating back to 1990, the Packers are 7-0 against the Raiders. Green Bay won four of those seven games by 28-plus points (10, 30, 31, 34, 4, 28, 13). The seven-game streak is tied for Green Bay’s longest active wins streak vs. an opponent (San Diego/L.A. Chargers).

This marks the second consecutive game where Green Bay will face a team that is coming off its bye week.