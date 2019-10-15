Just in time for Halloween: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ will be projected on big screen at The Riverside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Just in time for Halloween, one of Tim Burton's most celebrated films "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is getting a special feature at the Riverside Theater. The classic will be on the big screen -- accompanied by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, will be projected on the big screen at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater. Accompanied by Danny Elfman’s enigmatic score performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, this will be an extraordinary Halloween event not to be missed! Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts © All Rights reserved