Look up, there’s something new to see on downtown Milwaukee’s skyline

MILWAUKEE -- Look up in downtown Milwaukee -- and you will notice something new on the city's skyline.

BMO Tower reached a milestone this week as construction crews lifted "BMO" signage to crown the top of the building. The installation will ultimately include the hoisting of 9 10-foot, four-inch-tall BMO letters to three sides of the nearly-complete structure.

Signage is now fully installed on the west side of the building, changing Milwaukee's skyline as people look east toward downtown and the lake.

BMO Tower will be completed by the end of 2019, with BMO employees moving into their new office spaces following the new year holiday.