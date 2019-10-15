MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Lincoln Warehouse with LunatiCK Cosmetic Labs learning about how the Milwaukee based makeup brand makes and ships their vegan cruelty-free products.

About LunatiCK Cosmetic Labs (website)

Established in 2012 by working industry professionals, LunatiCK Cosmetic Labs specializes in vegan, talc-free, cruelty-free cosmetics made with finest quality & ethically sourced ingredients in our signature, well renowned alternative stylized packaging. Be the change you want to see! We accept and love everybody no matter your beauty background, sexuality or race. Our cosmetics are geared for the alternative ladies & gentlemen, stage performers, makeup artists, special effects makeup artists & everybody in between. LET'S SHARE, SHOWCASE, STYLE & INSPIRE ONE ANOTHER!