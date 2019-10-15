LIVE: Launch of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, program designed to combat crime in the city

Man facing charges in connection with burglary, fire at Menomonee Falls business

Posted 12:41 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, October 15, 2019

Anthony Gilbertson

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 32-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a burglary and fire that occurred Friday, Oct. 11 at MAACO Collision Repair and Auto Painting, located on Silver Spring Road in Menomonee Falls.

The Menomonee Falls Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:44 a.m. for the report of smoke coming from the building — with the help of assisting fire departments from Germantown, Butler, Sussex, City of Brookfield and Lisbon, to put out the fire.

Upon inspection, it was determined a burglary had occurred. Arson investigators responded to the scene.

The investigation led to the arrest of Anthony Gilbertson, 32. He has been charged with burglary and arson by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.