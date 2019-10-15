× Man facing charges in connection with burglary, fire at Menomonee Falls business

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 32-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a burglary and fire that occurred Friday, Oct. 11 at MAACO Collision Repair and Auto Painting, located on Silver Spring Road in Menomonee Falls.

The Menomonee Falls Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:44 a.m. for the report of smoke coming from the building — with the help of assisting fire departments from Germantown, Butler, Sussex, City of Brookfield and Lisbon, to put out the fire.

Upon inspection, it was determined a burglary had occurred. Arson investigators responded to the scene.

The investigation led to the arrest of Anthony Gilbertson, 32. He has been charged with burglary and arson by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s office.