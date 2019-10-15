× MCSO: Reckless driver ignores crossing guard’s signal to stop, bumps her with vehicle

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a driver ignored a crossing guard’s signal to stop — and bumped her twice with her vehicle on Monday morning, Oct. 14. The incident happened on the grounds of a local hospital. The crossing guard did not suffer any serious injuries.

Officials say the driver, an unidentified female, not only endangered the crossing guard’s safety, but also put the safety of the pedestrians in the crosswalk in jeopardy.

The MCSO says Wisconsin law requires motorists to stop, if directed by a crossing guard. The operator must stop their vehicle not less than 10 feet or more than 30 feet from the designated crossing area — and shall remain stopped until the crossing guard directs the motorist to proceed.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call MCSO Dispatch at 414-278-4788.