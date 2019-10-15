Milwaukee man faces charges in arson, burglary at MAACO in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Charges were filed Monday, Oct. 14 against Anthony Gilbertson, 32, of Milwaukee accused in an arson and burglary at MAACO Collision Repair and Auto Painting on Silver Spring Road near Shenandoah Drive in Menomonee Falls.

It happened early Friday, Oct. 11, shortly before 6 a.m.

Menomonee Falls police said Menomonee Falls firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the building, and firefighters from Brookfield, Butler, Germantown, Lisbon, and Sussex assisted in extinguishing the fire.

An investigation revealed a burglary occurred.

Arson investigators responded to the scene, and police said an investigation led to the arrest of Gilbertson.

Police said Tuesday, Oct. 15 the investigation was ongoing, with further analysis of physical and video evidence underway.

Meanwhile, Gilbertson made his initial appearance in court Monday. Cash bond was set at $12,500, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 23.