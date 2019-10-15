× Mother of Indianapolis 1-year-old, missing since March, says despite threats, she’ll continue the search

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant missing since March said she’s been the victim of constant threats, but it won’t deter her from searching for her daughter.

Amiah was 8 months old when she was reported missing in March, and the details surrounding her disappearance have been less than consistent, beginning with the day she was reported missing.

Amiah’s mother, Amber Robertson, reported her daughter missing on March 16. It was later learned that the infant had not been seen since March 9.

Seven months later, Robertson said she’s constantly defending her name while she continues to search for her daughter.

“Every day, I get online to find out that everyone is sitting and saying that I don’t care for my daughter, I don’t cry over my daughter,” said Robertson. “That I don’t have love for my daughter the way I should, or I don’t care about my daughter. The things I do for my daughter I do behind closed doors for a reason, and that is to hopefully not get bashed as bad as I do, but I still do.”

Robertson said finding her daughter remains her daily mission, but said the search has become even more difficult with misinformation and threats hurled her way online and in the public.

“I get threatened that I’m going to be protested at my job, protested at houses that I’m at,” said Robertson. “I get threatened that I’m going to get beat up, whatever the case may be, and this isn’t how it should be. This is a 1-year-old that is missing that would love to be home — gets no help from people because they waste their time bashing me.”

Robertson said there’s not a day that doesn’t go by that Amiah isn’t on her mind. Even seven months later, she said family and friends regularly search areas of the city where the now 15-month-old infant could be.

Even though police ruled Amiah’s disappearance a homicide, Robertson said she has no choice but to continue to believe that her daughter is alive, because the alternative is too hard to even think about.

“I still look for her, and right now, where she could be, I don’t know,” said Robertson. “I just pray she’s with someone who is taking care of her and giving the things that she needs and the help that she needs because she’s a 1-year-old who can’t do it herself.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.