‘Not a random action:’ Suspect sought after shooting on freeway north of downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- From drive-by to drive-through, Milwaukee police are searching for the person responsible for a freeway shooting on Monday night, Oct. 14. The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-43 just north of downtown for several hours. But it did not end there.

"This was not a random action," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

City leaders are providing more details of a truly chaotic scene on Monday evening.

"These were individuals who knew each other, were having a fight and decided to take their fight to the expressway," Barrett said.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot around 8:30 p.m. while driving on southbound I-43 near 8th and Keefe. For reasons still unknown, the 19-year-old continued driving. He eventually made a stop at the McDonald's restaurant near 9th and North Avenue. From there, the victim was taken to a hospital.

"We've got to send a stronger message to people that there are ways to resolve conflicts," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. "You don't have to use a gun to solve a problem. It doesn't make you a bigger man or woman."

Sheriff Lucas said the freeway was shut down around 9:15 p.m. as investigators looked for bullet casings. It reopened at 11:30 p.m. Police say they know who the suspect in, but no arrest has been made.

"Just one moment of unregulated behavior is going to have dramatic consequences to the victims." - Milwaukee County D.A. John Chisholm The victim's injuries are described as minor. But Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said when an arrest is made, the case will be treated as a serious crime.

"Just one moment of unregulated behavior is going to have dramatic consequences to the victims," Chisholm said. "And if you are caught, it's going to have dramatic consequences for the individual engaging in that behavior too."

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.