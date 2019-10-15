People gather at City Hall to protest Strauss Brands coming to Century City Business Park

MILWAUKEE — A group of people on Tuesday, Oct. 15 gathered at City Hall to protest Strauss Brands coming to Century City Business Park. This, ahead of a Common Council meeting to approve construction.

“Anytime a slaughterhouse comes into an area, crime rates go up,” claims a protestor at City Hall. “Slaughterhouse workers have the highest rates of PTSD because of the traumatic things they see in slaughterhouses. In addition to that, when the crime rates go up, property values will start dropping, nobody wants to buy property in a high crime area. These are just some of the issues. Environmental issues with this, obviously there’s the pollution that’s going to happen.”

Strauss Brands, now based in Franklin, is a leading producer of specialty meats including American grass-fed and organic beef, as well as veal and lamb. Strauss supplies a mix of retail and food service customers throughout the United States.

Strauss Brands offered to purchase approximately 20 acres of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee owned property to develop a 170,000 square-foot headquarters and food processing facility. The property is part of the Century City Business Park that is being prepared for development by Milwaukee to promote business growth and job creation.

Initially, the Strauss Brands move to Century City is expected to provide 250 jobs.