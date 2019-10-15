LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 20: Construction continues on the site of the Raiders USD 1.8 billion, glass-domed stadium on December 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium is scheduled to be open for the Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams in 2020. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Raiders to partner with casino for new Las Vegas stadium
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 20: Construction continues on the site of the Raiders USD 1.8 billion, glass-domed stadium on December 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium is scheduled to be open for the Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams in 2020. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS — The Raiders are partnering with a California-based tribal casino on their new stadium in Las Vegas.
The Raiders say the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will become a “founding partner” of the still-under-construction Allegiant Stadium.
The $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 season. Taxpayers are contributing $750 million to the project. The stadium is also set to host the Pac-12 title game, the Las Vegas Bowl and UNLV football.
The tribe of Serrano people runs the San Manuel Casino in Highland, California. They already support nine other professional teams in football, hockey, soccer and baseball.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 20: A billboard featuring the words “THE RAIDERS ARE COMING” and an image of Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is seen on the construction site of the Raiders USD 1.8 billion, glass-domed stadium on December 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium is scheduled to be open for the Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams in 2020. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)