LIVE: Up-close look at spacesuits the first woman, next man to explore the Moon will wear
LIVE: Launch of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, program designed to combat crime in the city

Survey: Quarter of women at UW-Madison sexually assaulted

Posted 12:57 pm, October 15, 2019, by

MADISON — More than a quarter of University of Wisconsin-Madison undergraduate women who responded to a new survey say they’ve been sexually assaulted.

UW-Madison was one of 33 colleges that participated in the Association of American Universities survey this year. All students were given a chance to respond during a six-week period this spring, with 7,697 students, or 20% of university enrollment, answering.

The survey found that 26.1% of female undergraduate respondents said they’d been sexually assaulted since they entered college. Slightly more than 13% of female graduate students said they’d been sexually assaulted. Slightly more than 28% of students identifying as transgender, genderqueer, gender-questioning or who didn’t list their gender said they’d been sexually assaulted.

The victim or perpetrator had consumed alcohol in 77% of the assaults.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.