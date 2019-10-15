‘The adventure continues:’ Jurassic World comes to life at Fiserv Forum

Posted 10:31 am, October 15, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- In case you haven't heard, Jurassic World Live is coming Fiserv Forum next month -- but ahead of that one of the dinosaurs from the show is in Milwaukee. Olive and John Palmeri from the show join Real Milwaukee with the details.

About Jurassic World Live (website)

Jurassic World comes to life for the first time in a touring arena show!

Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.