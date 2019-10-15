Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Uline in Pleasant Prairie to be rescheduled

Posted 4:17 pm, October 15, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence briefs members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House October 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pence told reporters that President Donald Trump talked to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today and urged an immediate cease fire in Syria. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence was expected to pay a visit to Uline in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, Oct. 17 to talk about trade policy. But that visit has been postponed.

A White House official noted Pence will be leading a delegation to Turkey on Wednesday to try to reach a ceasefire deal. This, after President Trump demanded an immediate end to Turkey’s assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria.

Vice President Pence will lead a delegation to Ankara that will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien. They will be meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Officials say the vice president looks forward to rescheduling the visit to Wisconsin.

