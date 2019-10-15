× Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Uline in Pleasant Prairie to be rescheduled

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence was expected to pay a visit to Uline in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, Oct. 17 to talk about trade policy. But that visit has been postponed.

A White House official noted Pence will be leading a delegation to Turkey on Wednesday to try to reach a ceasefire deal. This, after President Trump demanded an immediate end to Turkey’s assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria.

Vice President Pence will lead a delegation to Ankara that will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien. They will be meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Officials say the vice president looks forward to rescheduling the visit to Wisconsin.