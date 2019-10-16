Milwaukee man charged in connection with quadruple shooting at 38th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in association with the quadruple shooting that happened near 38th and Wright last week. The accused is Jerry Versey. He faces a single charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, officers on patrol near 38th and Wright Street heard gunshots. The complaint against Versey says those officers “saw four or five black males pointing firearms at each other and shooting.” Four people were shot in this incident — including two children. One adult was fatally shot. Officers recovered a total of 15 9mm, .45 caliber and .40 caliber casings consistent with six different firearms being fired at 38th and Wright.

The officers saw a person, later identified as Versey, firing multiple shots — and then running from the scene. Around N. 40th Street, one officer jumped out of a squad and began chasing Versey on foot. The officer indicated Versey “was still carrying a black and silver handgun.” The complaint says Versey eventually stopped in an alley near N. Grant Street — he was “no longer holding a firearm.” Versey was taken into custody at that point.

Officers recovered a black and silver .40 caliber firearm in the gutter of a garage in the alley. It was “consistent with the ones officers saw the defendant firing” as well as “when he ran away from officers.”

The complaint against Versey says he was convicted in February 2016 of felon in possession of a firearm — and that conviction remains on record.

Versey made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Oct. 15. He is being held on $50,000 cash bond — and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 22.