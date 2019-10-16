3-time Olympic cyclist Taylor Phinney announces his retirement

DOLE, FRANCE - JULY 08: Taylor Phinney of The United States and during stage eight of the 2017 Le Tour de France, a 187.5km road stage from Dole to Station Des Rousses on July 8, 2017 in Dole, France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three-time Olympic cyclist Taylor Phinney is retiring from professional racing, ending a career that included 10 world championship medals and a stage win at the Giro d’Italia.

Phinney announced Wednesday that he would ride for his team, EF Education First, for the last time this weekend in Japan.

The 29-year-old Phinney, whose parents, Davis Phinney and Connie Carpenter-Phinney, were Olympic medalists, began his career on the track, where he competed in the individual pursuit at the 2008 Beijing Games.

He soon transitioned to the road, where he finished fourth in the road race and time trial at the 2012 London Games. Phinney also competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, completing a long comeback from a crash at the 2014 national championships that left him with career-threatening injuries.

Phinney won two gold medals in the individual pursuit at the world championships, another gold in the under-23 time trial and a fourth world gold as part of the BMC Racing Team in the team time trial

