A healthy chili recipe will all the flavors of fall

Posted 10:47 am, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, October 16, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- There may be nothing better on a cool day than a hot cup of chili. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making turkey pumpkin chili.

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Courtesy: Skinnytaste

Ingredients:

  • 1 large yellow onion, diced (about 2 cups)
  • 1 medium red/yellow/orange bell pepper, diced
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced (or 3/4 tsp garlic powder)
  • 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of ground turkey or chicken
  • 1 (15 oz) can white beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (28 oz) can diced tomatoes with liquid
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • 1 (14 oz) can pumpkin puree
  • 1 cup reduced sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • 2 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, or 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 1/2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, optional
  • 4 cups baby spinach leaves
  • Sliced avocado, optional
  • Sour cream or Greek Yogurt, optional
  • Chopped cilantro, optional

Directions:

  1. Coat a large pot or Dutch oven with oil spray and warm over medium-high heat.
  2. Add onion and bell pepper and saute, stirring occasionally for 7 minutes, or until the onions soften.  Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds.
  3. Add the ground turkey or chicken.  Break up meat as it cooks.  Continue to cook for about 6 to 7 minutes, until fully cooked.
  4. Add the beans, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, pumpkin puree, broth, and spices and stir.  Reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Right before serving, add the spinach and mix throughout.
  6. Serve with desired toppings, like avocado slices, sour cream/Greek yogurt, and cilantro.

ww.skinnytaste.com/turkey-pumpkin-chili/

 

