A healthy chili recipe will all the flavors of fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There may be nothing better on a cool day than a hot cup of chili. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making turkey pumpkin chili.

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Courtesy: Skinnytaste

Ingredients:

1 large yellow onion, diced (about 2 cups)

1 medium red/yellow/orange bell pepper, diced

6 garlic cloves, minced (or 3/4 tsp garlic powder)

1 to 1 1/2 pounds of ground turkey or chicken

1 (15 oz) can white beans, drained and rinsed

1 (28 oz) can diced tomatoes with liquid

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 (14 oz) can pumpkin puree

1 cup reduced sodium chicken or vegetable broth

2 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, or 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

2 1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, optional

4 cups baby spinach leaves

Sliced avocado, optional

Sour cream or Greek Yogurt, optional

Chopped cilantro, optional

Directions:

Coat a large pot or Dutch oven with oil spray and warm over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper and saute, stirring occasionally for 7 minutes, or until the onions soften. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Add the ground turkey or chicken. Break up meat as it cooks. Continue to cook for about 6 to 7 minutes, until fully cooked. Add the beans, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, pumpkin puree, broth, and spices and stir. Reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Right before serving, add the spinach and mix throughout. Serve with desired toppings, like avocado slices, sour cream/Greek yogurt, and cilantro.

ww.skinnytaste.com/turkey-pumpkin-chili/

Ingredients:

1 large yellow onion, diced (about 2 cups)

1 medium red/yellow/orange bell pepper, diced

6 garlic cloves, minced (or 3/4 tsp garlic powder)

1 to 1 1/2 pounds of ground turkey or chicken

1 (15 oz) can white beans, drained and rinsed

1 (28 oz) can diced tomatoes with liquid

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 (14 oz) can pumpkin puree

1 cup reduced sodium chicken or vegetable broth

2 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, or 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

2 1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, optional

4 cups baby spinach leaves

Sliced avocado, optional

Sour cream or Greek Yogurt, optional

Chopped cilantro, optional

Directions: