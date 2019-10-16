A healthy chili recipe will all the flavors of fall

MILWAUKEE -- There may be nothing better on a cool day than a hot cup of chili. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making turkey pumpkin chili.
Turkey Pumpkin Chili
Courtesy: Skinnytaste
Ingredients:
- 1 large yellow onion, diced (about 2 cups)
- 1 medium red/yellow/orange bell pepper, diced
- 6 garlic cloves, minced (or 3/4 tsp garlic powder)
- 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of ground turkey or chicken
- 1 (15 oz) can white beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (28 oz) can diced tomatoes with liquid
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1 (14 oz) can pumpkin puree
- 1 cup reduced sodium chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, or 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
- 2 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, optional
- 4 cups baby spinach leaves
- Sliced avocado, optional
- Sour cream or Greek Yogurt, optional
- Chopped cilantro, optional
Directions:
- Coat a large pot or Dutch oven with oil spray and warm over medium-high heat.
- Add onion and bell pepper and saute, stirring occasionally for 7 minutes, or until the onions soften. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds.
- Add the ground turkey or chicken. Break up meat as it cooks. Continue to cook for about 6 to 7 minutes, until fully cooked.
- Add the beans, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, pumpkin puree, broth, and spices and stir. Reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Right before serving, add the spinach and mix throughout.
- Serve with desired toppings, like avocado slices, sour cream/Greek yogurt, and cilantro.
ww.skinnytaste.com/turkey-pumpkin-chili/
