Driver arrested after striking MPD squad, utility pole and parked vehicle while fleeing from police

MILWAUKEE — One person was arrested Sunday night, Oct. 13 after striking an MPD squad, utility pole and parked vehicle while fleeing from police. It began around 7:50 p.m.

According to police, officers were driving in the area of Teutonia and Atkison when they observed a vehicle almost hit their squad and speed away.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle — but the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in a crash near 19th Street and Courtland Avenue. The suspect hit a responding MPD squad car, then struck a utility pole and a parked vehicle.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital and arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.