‘He’s done this before:’ Burglary suspect steals from home while residents are sleeping inside

MILWAUKEE — A thief breaks into a condominium in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood — while the couple inside is fast asleep. The suspect got away with a car and electronics from the home. But he left some critical evidence.

“This is where my wife’s car was parked. He would’ve opened the garage door,” said the homeowner. “It’s really apparent this guy is a serial burglar. He’s done this before.”

Surveillance video shows the man outside of the home breaking into a car and taking the garage opener. He walked away, but came back moments later — missing something.

“He actually went back out to my car, put his shoes in my car and then came back into the house,” the homeowner said.

The suspect quietly crept through the house — and walked away with some electronics.

“We realized my drone was missing off the shelf — my laptop was missing. We immediately knew exactly what happened,” the homeowner said.

Days later, the homeowners’ vehicle was found. Still, the suspect has not stopped preying on the victims. On Tuesday, he called them from a blocked number — asking about the stolen iPad.

“What does he do? He turns around and tries selling it again to the guy he stole it from,” the homeowner said.

The couple says the suspect hung up when they asked questions. They are now trying to stop him.

“I think everyone should work together to try and find who this guy is because he’s not someone we want on the streets,” the homeowner said.

Milwaukee police found the car this week. It had thousands of dollars worth of damage. They are still looking for the suspect.

In the meantime, the victims are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.