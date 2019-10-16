‘It’s a big decision:’ Menomonee Falls residents weigh in on school mascot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Residents in Menomonee Falls got the chance on Wednesday evening, Oct. 16 to weigh in on a proposal to change the high school's mascot to something other than "Indians."

"What I heard was this clear dichotomy between wanting to protect tradition and wanting to be open to change moving forward," said Sara Booher, Student School Board Member.

"It's a big decision that has to be made, and we have to listen to all constituents," said Faith Vanderhorst, School Board President.

The district held a community feedback session tonight at the high school. The "Indians" mascot has been around in Menomonee Falls since 1984. But recently, dozens of schools across the state have moved away from Native American mascot names.

There will be more listening sessions in the coming weeks. A vote on the issue could happen on Dec. 9.