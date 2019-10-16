MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, Oct. 16 only you can make a splash in fundraising efforts for the marine animals at Ocean Connections. The non-profit is partnering with Highlight House Restaurant in Mequon to host the second annual Meals for Seals. Ocean Connections president, Shelley Ballmann, and Highland House restaurant manager, Nicole Ross, join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more.

Meals for Seals fundraiser will be held Wednesday, Oct 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Highland House. One dollar from each entree will be donated to registered 501(c)3 organization, Ocean Connections.