Mayor Barrett to speak on proposed budget at Fire and Police Commission meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There are still a few months to go before we flip the calendar to 2020 -- but the battle over next year's budget is in full swing. The focus has been on cuts to the Milwaukee Police Department. Mayor Tom Barrett is expected to speak at the Fire and Police Commission meeting Wednesday morning, Oct. 16.

The budget plan presents a dire outlook for the city’s pension fund — if action is not taken by city leaders now.

“Here’s the biggest problem heading our way. By 2023, we will face challenges to the levy-supported budget that put us in an untenable situation,” the mayor said. “Our employer pension contribution, driven by public safety, is currently projected to rise dramatically. Our state shared revenue payment remains flat — certainly not keeping up with inflation. And our costs for providing basic and necessary city services climb every year.”

Mayor Barrett proposed setting aside $8 million to begin to meet the pension obligation that will come in 2023, with the city’s current annual contribution to the pension fund roughly $70 million.

Crime and policing

The mayor touted key crime statistics being down in the city, with homicides, non-fatal shootings, and robberies all down.

“Even with this success, the budget forces us to take a look at the sworn staffing levels at the police department,” Barrett said.

In the mayor’s budget proposal, he suggested increasing the line item for police salaries — and reducing the number of officers from 1,864 to 1,804. Those reductions would not come from layoffs, the mayor said. Instead, they would come from retirements.

Opponents said the cuts could be detrimental to public safety.

"A serious degradation of police and community relations will occur. Things we've worked on for so long and care about will get worse," said Shawn Lauda, MPA President.

"The police, for all of the valuable work they do, cannot fix the violence, prevent the crime and address poverty in this city alone," said Paul Spink, AFCME President.